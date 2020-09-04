ON Semiconductor CEO Keith Jackson To Retire In 2021

(RTTNews) - ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) announced that Keith Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, intends to retire from the company in May 2021. He also does not anticipate standing for re-election at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Jackson joined the company as President and Chief Executive Officer in 2002.

ON Semiconductor said its Board of Directors is initiating a comprehensive search to identify the next CEO and will engage an executive search firm to support the search. The Board of Directors will consider both internal and external candidates.

