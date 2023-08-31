ON Semiconductor (BER:XS4) Price Target Increased by 5.43% to 112.97

The average one-year price target for ON Semiconductor (BER:XS4) has been revised to 112.97 / share. This is an increase of 5.43% from the prior estimate of 107.14 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 92.33 to a high of 129.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.74% from the latest reported closing price of 87.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1883 funds or institutions reporting positions in ON Semiconductor. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 4.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XS4 is 0.44%, a decrease of 1.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.12% to 477,212K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 14,410K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,249K shares, representing a decrease of 19.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XS4 by 10.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,474K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,363K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XS4 by 6.89% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 12,360K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,681K shares, representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XS4 by 18.86% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,283K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,080K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XS4 by 6.16% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,010K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,089K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XS4 by 9.43% over the last quarter.

