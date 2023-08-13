ON Semiconductor (BER:XS4) Price Target Increased by 17.97% to 107.14

The average one-year price target for ON Semiconductor (BER:XS4) has been revised to 107.14 / share. This is an increase of 17.97% from the prior estimate of 90.82 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 82.37 to a high of 128.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.42% from the latest reported closing price of 88.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1864 funds or institutions reporting positions in ON Semiconductor. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 4.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XS4 is 0.44%, a decrease of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 498,879K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 17,249K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,255K shares, representing a decrease of 5.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XS4 by 15.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,363K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,138K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XS4 by 23.96% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 12,360K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,681K shares, representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XS4 by 18.86% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 10,116K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,126K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XS4 by 20.20% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,089K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,068K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XS4 by 28.03% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.