ON Semi jumps after results while Nvidia hits 13 month high

May 01, 2023 — 01:05 pm EDT

Written by Noel Randewich for Reuters ->

May 1 (Reuters) - ON Semiconductor's ON.O shares jumped 7% on Monday after the chipmaker's quarterly guidance beat Wall Street's expectations, spurring other chip stocks with heavyweight Nvidia NVDA.O hitting its highest level in over a year.

With investors looking for signs of when a downturn in global chip revenue may bottom out, ON Semiconductor's quarterly results and guidance beat analysts' expectations even as the supplier of chips for automobiles and industry said it was taking a "cautious stance" to its outlook because of macroeconomic uncertainty.

While the mid-point of ON Semiconductor's guidance for quarterly revenue between $1.975 billion and $2.075 billion implies a 3% dip from the year-ago quarter, it exceeded analyst expectations for a 7% drop, and it helped lift shares of other chipmakers.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX climbed 0.7%, outperforming the Nasdaq's .IXIC 0.1% rise. Nvidia, the world's most valuable chipmaker, climbed 3.5% to its highest since March 2022.

Lattice Semiconductor LSCC.O rose 1.8% ahead of its quarterly report expected after the bell.

Investors will look for additional readings on the health of the chip industry with more players set to report this week, including Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O on Tuesday, Qorvo QRVO.O and Qualcomm QCOM.O on Wednesday and Cirrus Logic CRUS.O on Thursday.

The Philadelphia chip index has rebounded nearly 40% from its closing low in October 2022, but is down 25% from its high in 2021.

