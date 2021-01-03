On Scottish referendum, UK PM says vote should only happen once in a generation

Contributor
William James Reuters
Published

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said referendums should only happen once in a generation, when asked about the possibility of a fresh vote on Scottish independence.

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said referendums should only happen once in a generation, when asked about the possibility of a fresh vote on Scottish independence.

"The only point I would make is that referendums, (in) my ... direct experience in this country, are not particularly jolly events," Johnson told the BBC.

"They don't have a, notably unifying force on the national mood, they should be only once in a generation."

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Alison Williams)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3374; Reuters Messaging: william.james.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More