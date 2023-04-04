On Markets, Jobs, Productivity & Inflation (in Under 500 Words)

We reported pre-market futures were in positive territory ahead of today’s opening bell, but we cited a clear downward trajectory that may have seen the major indices dive into the red. This did indeed happen, though it seemed to be enhanced by lower-than-expected results from February’s JOLTS report, which showed the fewest number of open jobs in nearly two years; the immediate reaction was for market participants to sense a hard economic landing may be imminent.



The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) reached 9.9 million job openings for February, still historically high but the lowest number we’ve seen since May of 2021. Just two prints previous — December 2022 — posted more than 11.2 million openings, and going back a year — to March 2022 — we had breached 12 million unfilled jobs. For this latest read, -278K of these came from Professional/Business Services, -150K from Healthcare/Social Assistance and -145K from Transportation. The biggest-gaining sector for the month was Construction, at +129K.



Factory Orders, also for February, hit the tape after today’s open, and also performed lower than expectations: -0.7% on headline was a deeper cut than the estimated -0.5%, from a big downward revision for the previous month: -1.6% originally reported to -2.1% this morning. These follow yesterday’s lower-than-expected ISM Manufacturing numbers — another sign that the economy seems to be deflating in demonstrative ways. Tomorrow brings us ISM Services numbers; will we continue to see these figures come down precipitously?



Tomorrow morning also brings us results for March from Automatic Data Processing ADP, which is expected to post 210K new jobs filled in the private sector last month, down from the 242K brought in the previous month, which was a bounce-back from low January totals of a cycle-low 119K. Over the past 6 months, ADP’s monthly average is 212K private-sector jobs gains — basically what tomorrow’s guide is. Go back two years, and that figure more than doubles: 434K per month. This helps illustrate how the labor market — in the private sector, at least — has already slowed from the Great Reopening.



In any case, the fever rally appears to have broken for the time being: the Dow, which had gained +3.5% over the previous five trading days, was -200 points, -0.60% for the session. The S&P 500 snapped a four-day winning streak, -0.57%. The Nasdaq has now replaced its bullish trend with two straight down days, was -0.50%, and the small-cap Russell 2000, which fell way off the pace of the other major indices earlier than the econ data releases, finished the day -1.82%.



Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.