ON Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.85, changing hands as low as $59.68 per share. ON Semiconductor Corp shares are currently trading down about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ON's low point in its 52 week range is $41.88 per share, with $76.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.78. The ON DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.