On Huawei, UK PM Johnson says cannot be vulnerable to high risk state vendors

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said the government would have to think carefully about the role China's Huawei plays in Britain because he does not want the country to be "vulnerable to a high risk state vendor".

Britain granted Huawei a limited role in its future 5G networks in January but officials at the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) have since studied the impact of U.S. sanctions on the company that were announced in May.

"I'm very determined to get broadband into every part of this country," Johnson told reporters. "I'm also determined that the UK should not be in any way vulnerable to a high risk state vendor so we have to think carefully about how we handle that."

"We have to come up with the right technological solutions but also we will have to make sure that we can continue to deliver the broadband that the UK needs," he said.

