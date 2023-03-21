Markets
On Holding Spikes On Narrower Q4 Loss Supported By Surge In Revenue

March 21, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - On Holding AG (ONON) shares are surging more than 23 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported a narrower net loss for the fourth quarter earnings, on 91.9 percent increase in revenue.

The company reported net loss of CHF 26.4 million or CHF 0.08 per share, narrower than net loss of CHF 187.0 million or CHF 0.60 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter surged to CHF 366.8 million from CHF 191.1 million in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $27.38, up 26.94 percent from the previous close of $21.57 on a volume of 8,565,303.

