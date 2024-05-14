News & Insights

Markets
ONON

On Holding Spikes On Higher Q1 Profit

May 14, 2024 — 11:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - On Holding AG (ONON) shares are surging more than 15 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported first-quarter earnings that increased from the prior year. Revenues grew 20.9 percent from the previous year.

The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of CHF 91.4 million or CHF $0.33 per share, up from CHF 44.4 million or CHF 0.03 per share last year.

Net sales increased to CHF 508.2 million or CHF 420.2 million last year.

Currently, shares are at $35.57, up 16.19 percent from the previous close of $30.69 on a volume of 12,429,103.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ONON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.