On Holding Spikes On Higher Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - On Holding AG (ONON) shares are surging more than 15 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported first-quarter earnings that increased from the prior year. Revenues grew 20.9 percent from the previous year.

The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of CHF 91.4 million or CHF $0.33 per share, up from CHF 44.4 million or CHF 0.03 per share last year.

Net sales increased to CHF 508.2 million or CHF 420.2 million last year.

Currently, shares are at $35.57, up 16.19 percent from the previous close of $30.69 on a volume of 12,429,103.

