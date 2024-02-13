On Holding (ONON) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, On Holding (ONON) closed at $29.96, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.8%.

Shares of the running-shoe and apparel company have appreciated by 7.24% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.1%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of On Holding in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.11, showcasing a 450% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $508.48 million, up 33.51% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for On Holding. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, On Holding holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, On Holding is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.8. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.65.

We can additionally observe that ONON currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Leisure and Recreation Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

On Holding AG (ONON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.