On Holding (ONON) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, On Holding (ONON) closed at $31.98, marking a -0.53% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.11% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.8%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the running-shoe and apparel company had gained 0.41% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.14% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.48% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of On Holding in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, On Holding is projected to report earnings of $0.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.25%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $566.75 million, indicating a 24.8% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.83 per share and a revenue of $2.59 billion, indicating changes of +112.82% and +29.6%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for On Holding. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.45% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, On Holding boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, On Holding is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.54. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.22 of its industry.

Investors should also note that ONON has a PEG ratio of 1 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Leisure and Recreation Products industry stood at 1.22 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

On Holding AG (ONON)

