On Holding (ONON) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with On Holding (ONON) standing at $25.67, reflecting a +1.42% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.48%.

The running-shoe and apparel company's stock has dropped by 3.1% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.67% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of On Holding in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.16, up 128.57% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $515.37 million, reflecting a 51.75% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +79.31% and +56.66%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for On Holding. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.25% lower. On Holding is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, On Holding is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 48.81. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.77.

Also, we should mention that ONON has a PEG ratio of 1.25. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Leisure and Recreation Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 238, this industry ranks in the bottom 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

