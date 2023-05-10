On Holding (ONON) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

On Holding AG ONON is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 16, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 80%.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 9 cents per share, up 80% year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $411.4 million, suggesting a surge of 61.2% year over year.

Factors to Note

ONON’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from increases in sales in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Robust DTC and wholesale sales are likely to have driven the top line. The company is also benefiting from strong products pipeline, multi-channel success and normalization of product supply.

However, higher cost of sales might hurt ONON’s margin in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Indicates

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for On Holding this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for On Holding is +6.38%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: On Holding currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

