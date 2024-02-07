On Holding (ONON) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with On Holding (ONON) standing at $27.87, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.41%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.95%.

The running-shoe and apparel company's shares have seen an increase of 1.24% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of On Holding in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect On Holding to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 450%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $508.48 million, up 33.51% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for On Holding. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. On Holding is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, On Holding is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.06. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.15.

Meanwhile, ONON's PEG ratio is currently 0.91. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Leisure and Recreation Products industry stood at 1.21 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, finds itself in the bottom 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

