On Holding (ONON) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with On Holding (ONON) standing at $28.06, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.18% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the running-shoe and apparel company had gained 11.75% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of On Holding will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 14, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.16, reflecting a 128.57% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $515.37 million, indicating a 51.75% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +79.31% and +56.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for On Holding. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.25% downward. On Holding currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, On Holding is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 54.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.41, so one might conclude that On Holding is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ONON currently has a PEG ratio of 1.39. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Leisure and Recreation Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.39.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, finds itself in the bottom 5% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

