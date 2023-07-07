On Holding (ONON) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

On Holding (ONON) closed at $31.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.16% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the running-shoe and apparel company had gained 10.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

On Holding will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.11, down 26.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $458.93 million, up 51.73% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion, which would represent changes of +100% and +54.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for On Holding should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. On Holding is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that On Holding has a Forward P/E ratio of 54.45 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.56.

It is also worth noting that ONON currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ONON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ONON in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

