On Holding (ONON) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, On Holding (ONON) reached $34.03, with a -1.79% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.41%.

The running-shoe and apparel company's shares have seen an increase of 25.09% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of On Holding in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 12, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.11, up 450% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $510.19 million, indicating a 33.96% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for On Holding. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. On Holding is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note On Holding's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 43.58. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.03.

Meanwhile, ONON's PEG ratio is currently 1.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Leisure and Recreation Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.23.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 197, this industry ranks in the bottom 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

