On Holding (ONON) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, On Holding (ONON) closed at $26.80, marking a +0.9% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the running-shoe and apparel company had gained 1.88% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.58% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of On Holding in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.11, indicating a 450% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $508.48 million, indicating a 33.51% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for On Holding. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.2% higher. On Holding is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that On Holding has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.41 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.46.

One should further note that ONON currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, finds itself in the bottom 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

On Holding AG (ONON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.