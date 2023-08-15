News & Insights

Markets
ONON

On Holding Falls After Reporting 93.3% Decline In Q2 Profit

August 15, 2023 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - On Holding AG (ONON) shares are sliding more than 17 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported a sharp fall in second-quarter profit compared to the prior year.

The quarterly profit was CHF3.3 million, down 93.3 percent compared to CHF49.1 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $28.64, down 17.18 percent from the previous close of $34.61 on a volume of 8,771,576.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ONON

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.