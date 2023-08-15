On Holding Falls After Reporting 93.3% Decline In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - On Holding AG (ONON) shares are sliding more than 17 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported a sharp fall in second-quarter profit compared to the prior year.

The quarterly profit was CHF3.3 million, down 93.3 percent compared to CHF49.1 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $28.64, down 17.18 percent from the previous close of $34.61 on a volume of 8,771,576.

