ONON

On Holding Drops In Spite Of Improved Q1 Results

May 16, 2023 — 10:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of On Holding AG (ONON) are falling more than 7% Tuesday morning despite improved quarterly results.

Net income in the first quarter increased to CHF 44.4 million or CHF 0.14 per share from CHF 14.3 million or CHF 0.04 per share last year.

Excluding special items, adjusted EPS increased to CHF 0.15 from CHF 0.05.

Net sales for the quarter rose 78.3% to CHF 420.2 million.

ONON is at $31.17 currently. It has traded in the range of $15.44 - $34.88 in the last 1 year.

