Markets
ONON

On Holding AG Shares Surge On Profit Growth In Q3

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - On Holding AG (ONON) shares are rising more than 26 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported third-quarter profit on net sales growth of 67.6 percent from the previous year. The company reported third-quarter net profit of 12.99 million Swiss francs, higher than 8.10 million francs last year. Net sales increased to 131.29 million Swiss francs from 70.82 million in the previous year.

Currently, shares are at $45.34, up 24.85 percent from the previous close of $36.43 on average volume of 4,570,220. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $28.10-$46.39 on average volume of 1,641,290.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ONON

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular