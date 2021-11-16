On Holding AG Shares Surge On Profit Growth In Q3

(RTTNews) - On Holding AG (ONON) shares are rising more than 26 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported third-quarter profit on net sales growth of 67.6 percent from the previous year. The company reported third-quarter net profit of 12.99 million Swiss francs, higher than 8.10 million francs last year. Net sales increased to 131.29 million Swiss francs from 70.82 million in the previous year.

Currently, shares are at $45.34, up 24.85 percent from the previous close of $36.43 on average volume of 4,570,220. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $28.10-$46.39 on average volume of 1,641,290.

