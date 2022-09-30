On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Is About To Turn The Corner

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. The US$5.5b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CHF170m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CHF110m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is On Holding's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 13 of the American Luxury analysts is that On Holding is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of CHF69m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 41%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected. NYSE:ONON Earnings Per Share Growth September 30th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for On Holding given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that On Holding has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

