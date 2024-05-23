News & Insights

On Holding AG Elects Tech Veteran to Board

May 23, 2024 — 05:00 pm EDT

On Holding AG (ONON) has released an update.

On Holding AG, the Swiss performance sportswear brand, has announced the appointment of Laura Miele as a new independent member to its Board of Directors, where she will contribute her extensive experience from Electronic Arts to On’s Audit Committee. The company aims to bolster its board’s expertise to effectively handle future growth and challenges, with Miele expected to provide a valuable perspective based on her successful track record in digital transformation and international team management.

