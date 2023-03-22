On Holding AG Class A Shares Close the Day 12.0% Higher - Daily Wrap

On Holding AG Class A (ONON) shares closed today 12.0% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 59.4% year-to-date, down 1.4% over the past 12 months, and down 21.8% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.3%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $29.27 and as low as $20.80 this week.
- Shares closed 4.7% above its 52-week high and 98.4% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 113.9% higher than the 10-day average and 332.7% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.9.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 2806.7%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -94.9%
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.