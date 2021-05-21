On Food Waste: Smart Discounts on a Deadline

By Omer Oded, CEO and Co-Founder of Wasteless

To put it plainly, food waste is an ecological and economic disaster. It wreaks havoc on grocery business profits and burps some 3.3 billion tons of carbon into the atmosphere every year. Solving both sides of this problem requires an effective pricing and markdown strategy -- one that encourages consumer behavior in a way that mitigates environmental impact and maximizes profits at the retail level.

The highly competitive retail food industry operates on razor-thin margins, worsened by the industry-wide problem of hemorrhaging unsold perishable foods into the dumpster. Developing effective strategies for discounting unsold perishables in a way that’s attractive to consumers requires a pricing strategy that generates sales and controls demand.

This is easier said than done. The very presence of expiration dates presents an enormous challenge since consumers are overwhelmingly less likely to purchase products approaching their expiration date, regardless of how soon they intend to eat them.

Anticipating this, retailers regularly discount products as the expiration date nears. It’s a near-ubiquitous strategy and not necessarily a bad one, but its success depends on retailers’ ability to set the right price at the right time -- and to do so hundreds of times over across the sizable inventory of perishable products in the average grocery store.

Responding economically (and intelligently)

Implementing workable markdown policies plays by the rules of market economics. Supply, demand, pricing, and consumer behavior all matter here.

On its face, demand is simple: higher prices reduce demand, whereas lower prices increase it. Understanding it requires analyzing the relationship between varying price points and the maximum quantity consumers are willing to buy at those price points. Price-quantity combinations can be plotted on a demand curve, which typically slopes downward since consumers’ willingness to purchase larger quantities of a product increases as the price decreases. Changes in a product’s price can be traced along a fixed demand curve. Any change in non-price factors shifts the demand curve.

Theoretically, a demand curve decreases exponentially when price increases. In practice, it’s rarely so straightforward.

In other words, the downward-trending curve of market demand might not necessarily decrease in a totally linear fashion because, quite simply, consumers aren’t robots. Your average consumer shops holistically. Price matters, but so does overall quality and the perceived environmental and social impact of an item. And when the price of goods descends past a certain point, consumer willingness to buy it in large quantities tanks. Consumers are wary of items that seem too cheap, often perceiving them to be low quality or produced unethically.

Naturally, demand of any given item responds to these subjective consumer preferences, in addition to seasonal trends, store type, and geographical location. Competitor prices also affect demand. If you reduce the price of an item but your competitors don’t, you’ll likely sell more units and increase revenue. If your competitors respond accordingly and reduce their own prices proportionally, however, you won’t move additional units and you’ll lose profits due to the reduced price.

There’s another crucial factor, one that’s particularly difficult to pinpoint since it occurs entirely in consumers’ heads: expectation of price fluctuations. When consumers presume the price of a product will increase in the near future, they’ll often feel compelled to buy in bulk regardless of price. When consumers expect the price of a product to drop, they’re often willing to postpone their purchase in hopes of buying it later for cheaper.

Common pricing approaches

The demand curves in your average Econ 101 textbook account for none of these subjective factors. Back in the real world, retailers use several subjective and analytic pricing approaches, including:

Gut Feeling Pricing

Markdown pricing often relies on arbitrary or generic price reductions, potentially resulting in disproportionate reductions and lost revenues. Business acumen is one thing, but winging it comes at a real cost.

Rule-Based Pricing

Particularly popular with online retailers, rule-based pricing adjusts consumer-facing prices according to static formulas. It enables retailers to adjust prices regularly and quickly throughout a business day, but the static if-then formula requires frequent checking and updating, can create a downward price spiral as competitors seek to undercut one another, and responds sluggishly to rapidly-changing consumer and market trends.

Dynamic Pricing

Dynamic pricing keeps things flexible. Prices change based on algorithms that analyze competitors, supply and demand, time, traffic, conversion rates, sales goals, and other external market factors.

Dynamic pricing does not treat consumer behavior as wholly predictable and static, but instead responds rapidly to a steady stream of incoming data. Used correctly, the flexibility dynamic pricing allows maximizes profits in real time.

Willingness-to-pay and discounting perishable food

Perishable goods exist in many forms and across a number of industries. In every case, there’s a cliff: once an item passes a certain date, it can no longer be sold and must be discarded. If the product has a fixed price from production to expiration, the pricing model looks like this:

This is less than ideal in terms of pricing, as the willingness-to-pay (WTP) for the product changes significantly as the expiration date approaches. This phenomenon works in two ways:

Willingness-to-pay increases as the date approaches, so long as product availability is limited and perceived as scarce.

Willingness-to-pay decreases if consumers perceive the timeframe between consumption and expiration as too short.

To maximize profits, prices should increase and decrease in tandem with WTP using a dynamic pricing model. This requires a gradual decrease in prices as a product nears its expiration:

This behavior isn’t uniform across all products and price points. Cheaper products will decrease in terms of WTP and price on a steep curve; expensive products will decrease on a flatter one.

Accurately mapping this demand curve while accounting for the critical roles time and freshness play in perishable sales requires a complex combination of three factors: price, freshness, and desired quantities. Put together, it looks like this:

It’s important to remember this process applies to hundreds (if not thousands) of products simultaneously and figures heavily into inventory replenishment. Many food distributors use a joint replenishment strategy, making ordering decisions with a focus on scarcity, seasonality, and the substitution potential and complementarity of products with different characteristics and shelf lives.

To effectively price perishable products, each of the above points must be considered alongside the myriad of factors specific to individual retailers’ needs. Applied methodically and responsively, dynamic pricing proves ideal when retailing perishable products.

Asking the right pricing questions

Successful development and implementation of a dynamic pricing model for perishable products requires negotiating a number of factors:

WTP

Does willingness-to-pay slope upwards or downwards with your customers? Is demand and WTP affected by seasonal or other timing-related factors? Is WTP affected by location or store type?

Freshness sensitivity and competition

How consistent is WTP over the course of the item’s shelf life? How do your customers respond to comparable items from different suppliers with the same expiration dates? How do your customers respond to identical products from the same supplier with different expiration dates? Does perceived freshness impact WTP or is demand for that product constant regardless of its age?

The consumer’s price-fairness perception

Do your customers intuitively understand why two identical items have different prices based on expiration date? Is comprehensive signage in place to prevent perceived unfairness?

A dynamic solution to a global problem

The USDA estimates that between 30 and 40 percent of U.S. food supply goes to waste, presenting a tremendous problem for our society and planet. At the retail level, perishable food waste happens due to a convergence of sub-optimal inventory management, poor monitoring, misunderstanding consumer behavior and preferences, and gaps in quality control and product handling.

Markdowns that incentivize consumers to buy products approaching their expiration dates are crucial for cutting food waste, but they must be deployed intelligently and in tandem with a comprehensive inventory management strategy and understanding of consumer attitudes. Implementing smarter systems for perishable foods markdowns won’t fix our food waste problem overnight, but they will move us towards a greener, waste-free future.

About Oded

Oded Omer is founder and CEO of Wasteless, a technology company aimed at reducing supermarket food waste. He was previously CTO at WeissBeerger, which was acquired by ABInBev in 2017. In addition to his focus on food waste, he serves as an advisor and investor in multiple climate-oriented organizations. Oded holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Tel Aviv University and a master’s degree in industrial management engineering. In addition to his environmental initiatives, he advises on corporate team building and software and hardware engineering. Oded lives in Tel Aviv with his family.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.