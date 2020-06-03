ON Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.90, changing hands as high as $18.98 per share. ON Semiconductor Corp shares are currently trading up about 10.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ON's low point in its 52 week range is $8.17 per share, with $25.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.97.

