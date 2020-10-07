On-Chain Real Estate Startup Propy Raised $1.2M in Draper-Backed Round
Blockchain-based real estate startup Propy raised at least $1.2 million in a recent funding round that included Tim Draper and Michael Arrington.
- Propy, which seeks to digitize the real estate transaction process, said in Sept. 15 SEC filings it still intends to raise an additional $500,000 for a total round of $1.7 million.
- Ã¢ÂÂThey have thought through the entire transition from an antiquated system of real estate, from sale to title, to a blockchain based automated one,Ã¢ÂÂ Draper told CoinDesk.
- The serial tech ventures investor did not answer CoinDeskÃ¢ÂÂs questions regarding his stake in Propy.
- Second Century VenturesÃ¢ÂÂ REACH incubator and Escrow Agent Japan also joined Draper and Arrington in the round.
- Ã¢ÂÂNobody believes transaction automation can happen any time soon, but our backers bet on this opportunity now,Ã¢ÂÂ Propy CEO Natalia Karayaneva told CoinDesk.ÃÂ
- TechCrunch previously revealed DraperÃ¢ÂÂs involvement but left the roundÃ¢ÂÂs size a mystery.
Related Stories
- Bill to Give Blockchain Records Legal Clout Reintroduced in US House
- Japanese Crypto Exchange TaoTao Agrees to SBI Purchase After Binance Talks End
- New Non-Custodial Crypto Exchange Ã¢ÂÂBrings Bitfinex Liquidity to EOSÃ¢ÂÂ
- KuCoin Restarts Deposits, Withdrawals for Bitcoin, Ether Following $281M Hack
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.