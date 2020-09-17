On bitFlyer Japan, Bitcoin Rewards Program Hits New Record

Cryptocurrencies

The number of monthly users who earned T-Points, or loyalty points, for bitcoin (BTC) payments on the bitFlyer exchange in Japan reached a record high in August. The two companies partnered to offer rewards to customers last year.Â 

  • According to a bitFlyer report featured in a CoinDesk Japan article Thursday, the exchange did not specify the number of users of the service. But BTC was trading at 1.3 million Japanese yen ($12,400) in August for the first time in a year
  • Midori Kanemitsu, a market analyst at bitFlyer, indicated that this reflects a larger trend: against the backdrop of COVID-19 and global monetary easing, bitcoin is shifting from a speculative investment for individuals to an institutional hedge against inflation.Â 
  • Kanemitsu also expects institutional investors to enter the Japanese bitcoin market.
  • A bitFlyer survey conducted earlier this year revealed that 30% of new visitors to the exchange are in their 20s, and that number had doubled since a previous survey conducted in 2018.
  • The rewards system, launched in August 2019, allows users who have a bitFlyer account to exchange T-points for BTC.
  • Users can also earn 1 T-point for every 500 yen (~$4.80) spent in BTC at participating member stores.Â 

