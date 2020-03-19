On Bailouts and Stock Buybacks

As Congress races to draft proposals for aid packages that will attempt to lessen the economic blow caused by the reaction to Covid-19, there are calls from some companies and industries for some of the available money to go to them in the form of bailouts. Boeing (BA) is asking for $60 billion for the aerospace industry, for example, while the major airlines are estimating that they “need” around $50 billion. Understandably, that has made a lot of people angry.

The main cause of their anger is something that was in the news around a year ago: share buybacks. Over the last ten years, Boeing has spent $43.4 billion buying back shares to enhance EPS and therefore the stock price, while the 96% available free cash flow the major airlines have spent on buybacks also amounts to a number eerily close to the $50 billion of taxpayers’ money that they have requested.

When they were in the news a year ago, buybacks were in the unenviable position of being attacked from the political left and right.

From the left, Bernie Sanders was suggesting that they should only be allowed if the companies met certain standards of worker compensation and care such as decent healthcare and a minimum wage above the Federally mandated level. The attacks from the right were being led by Marco Rubio, whose main concern was that buybacks were being prioritized over dividends, encouraged by an anomaly in the tax code.

Neither of those things, as it turned out, were the real problem with buybacks.

It is now clear that the problem was simply bad stewardship of assets and profits.

It is the corporate version of the government irresponsibility that I touched on yesterday in Market Musings. In that case, successive presidential administrations and Congresses have squandered the economic good times, buying short-term popularity at the expense of long-term stability. In the corporate world, CEOs have been busy making themselves look better, and in the process making themselves richer, by manipulating EPS and share prices rather than strengthening balance sheets ready for a downturn that history tells us was inevitable.

Incidentally, lest you think this is a case of 20/20 hindsight, I should point out that I wrote about the corporate problem last year, concluding that restrictions on buybacks would be advisable, and the government one just before the recent collapse began. I mention that, not to suggest that I am some kind of clairvoyant genius, but to point out that both political and corporate greed were clearly visible potential problems before an unforeseeable crisis put pressure on the market.

To see that and be concerned, you don’t have to be an ideologue from the far left of the American political spectrum. You simply have to recognize that while the capitalist free market system is still the best yet devised by mankind, it is inherently flawed in ways that make government regulation of some aspects of it necessary. The far-right, Libertarian ideologues don’t have it right either. As good a system as capitalism is, it needs to be saved from itself sometimes.

There is a feeling among many that share buybacks are obviously a corporate right and have been so forever, but that actually isn’t true. From the founding of the S.E.C. just after the great depression until the Reagan era, they were outlawed. They were seen as stock price manipulation rather than as a legitimate tool for maximizing shareholder returns, and the market and the economy did just fine from the end of World War II until 1982.

The sad thing is that for now, just as in 2008, bailing out the big corporations may still be the best option available. If they are just allowed to go under, the resulting economic disruption would hurt us all too much. Once that is done, however, and we come out the other side, a return to the notion that stock price manipulation is a bad thing, whether it is done by outsiders or insiders, may not be a bad idea.

