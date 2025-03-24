OMVKY Trades at a Bargain: Should You Buy the Integrated Stock?

OMV Aktiengesellschaft OMVKY is currently considered cheap on a relative basis, with the stock trading at a 2.08x trailing 12-month enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EV/EBITDA), which is a discount compared with the broader industry average of 4.63x. Such a cheap valuation often signals that investors might overlook the company, which presents a potential buying opportunity.

However, before betting on a stock, we need to check its fundamentals to justify its investment potential.

OMVKY’s Strategic Expansion in Sustainable Energy

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has demonstrated significant strategic advancements in its sustainability and energy transition efforts. The company achieved a major milestone with the Final Investment Decision (FID) for a 250,000 tons per annum Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) plant, along with two green hydrogen plants in Romania. This move positions OMV as a frontrunner in sustainable fuel production, aligning with the growing market demand for renewable energy sources.

Additionally, OMVKY constructed its first green hydrogen plant in Austria, setting the stage for a larger-scale operation in the future. These developments underline the company's commitment to sustainability and innovation.

OMVKY’s Commitment to Green Energy & Sustainable Innovation

The company also made strategic moves in the energy sector, divesting its exploration and production (E&P) assets in Malaysia to streamline its portfolio and concentrate on core markets. This restructuring effort was complemented by a significant gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea and exceptional progress on the Neptun Deep project, where all major execution contracts have been awarded, and 90% of the budget has been committed. OMV Petrom has initiated gas marketing activities, marking another important step in commercializing this venture. These efforts enhance OMVKY’s long-term energy supply security and profitability.

Another positive aspect is the company’s push toward renewable energy, intending to generate 3 to 4 terawatt-hours (TWh) per annum of renewable power by 2030. OMV Petrom has already secured approximately 2.4 TWh per year of prospective power production, demonstrating its commitment to expanding its footprint in the renewable energy sector. Furthermore, the company has initiated drilling for its first geothermal well in Austria, reinforcing its efforts in alternative energy development.

Time to Bet on OMVKY?

The integrated energy company boasts strong financials, with a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 24%, which is lower than the industry composite average of 27.8%. This solid balance sheet enables OMV to navigate a volatile business environment with resilience.

These positive developments are also reflected in the company's stock performance. Over the past six months, OMVKY has surged 19.8%, significantly outperforming the industry composite stocks, which gained 9.1% during the same period. BP plc BP and Eni SpA E, belonging to the same industry, also underperformed OMVKY, gaining 12.4% and 2.1%, respectively.

Despite several strategic advances, OMVKY Aktiengesellschaft faces notable challenges. The company's Fuels & Feedstock segment experienced a substantial decline in profitability, with the clean CCS operating result falling significantly.

Another challenge OMVKY faced was the deterioration in the ADNOC refining performance, which was attributed to declining refining margins in a competitive export market. Chinese refineries have intensified competition, and the increasing penetration of electric vehicles has weakened domestic fuel demand, leading to higher exports.

OMVKY also encountered setbacks in its gas and power business, particularly in Romania, where legislative changes negatively impacted profitability.

Therefore, while the company appears undervalued, investors may want to hold off on buying until existing challenges and uncertainties are resolved. However, those who already own the stock should consider retaining their position. At present, the stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

