OMV to shed assets worth 2 bln euros to finance Borealis buy

Adds OMV CEO, planned sale of German petrol station network, detail, background

VIENNA, March 12 (Reuters) - Austria's oil and gas group OMV OMVV.VI said on Thursday it plans to sell assets worth $2.3 billion until the end of next year to fund its $4.7 billion acquisition of an additional stake in plastics maker Borealis.

OMV on Thursday signed the previously announced deal with Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala MUDEV.UL that saw it increase its stake in Borealis to 75%.

"This transaction is not just another milestone in the implementation of our strategy, but the biggest transformation in OMV’s history," said OMV Chief Executive Rainer Seele.

"This turns OMV into a global oil, gas and chemicals group, whose integrated business model extends from the wellhead to high-quality plastic and repositions the group for a low carbon future."

The 59-year-old German has shifted OMV's focus for growth from low-cost oil and gas in Russia towards the Middle East, where he wants to become a major supplier of plastics.

The acquisitiion gives OMV more say in a key project on the Abu Dhabi coast, where Borealis is the part-operator, via its Borouge joint venture with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), of the Ruwais refinery. ADNOC plans to develop it into the world's largest integrated refinery and petrochemicals plant.

A first divestment could be the sale of OMV's 51% stake in gas pipeline operator Gas Connect Austria to hydropower specialist Verbund VERB.VI. Austria's largest utility said on Thursday it was in exclusive negotiations with OMV regarding the potential acquisition.

OMV also plans to sell its German network of petrol stations, a company spokesman said without providing any more detail.

OMV also plans to postpone or re-evaluate projects, cut planned investments for this year and realise synergies of 700 million euros until the end of 2025, it said.

The energy group already delayed a planned nearly 1 billion euro purchase of Siberian gas assets on Friday.

($1 = 0.8841 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Thomas Seythal and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 2530 1650 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.