OMV to establish three business divisions as part of 2030 strategy

Credit: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

December 01, 2022 — 04:53 am EST

Written by Tristan Chabba and Bartosz Dabrowski for Reuters ->

Dec 1 (Reuters) - OMV OMVV.VI will establish three business segments starting from Jan. 1, 2023, as part of its 2030 strategy, the Austrian Oil & gas firm said in a press release on Thursday.

The company said that in addition to the CEO and CFO areas, the three business segments will be Chemicals and Materials, Fuels and Feedstock, and Energy.

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba and Bartosz Dabrowski Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.