OMV to enter talks with ADNOC to form chemicals JV

Credit: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

July 14, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

July 14 (Reuters) - Austrian petrochemical company OMV OMVV.VI on Friday said it will enter negotiations with state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) over the combination of Borealis BESGR.UL and Borogue - two major chemicals and plastics companies in which both companies have interests.

It is intended that the two companies would form an equally-owned and listed joint venture that would be a platform for potential growth acquisitions to create a global polyolefin company with a presence in key markets, OMV added.

