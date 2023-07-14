OMV to enter talks with ADNOC to form chemicals JV

July 14 (Reuters) - Austrian petrochemical company OMV OMVV.VI on Friday said it will enter negotiations with state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) over the combination of Borealis BESGR.UL and Borogue - two major chemicals and plastics companies in which both companies have interests.

It is intended that the two companies would form an equally-owned and listed joint venture that would be a platform for potential growth acquisitions to create a global polyolefin company with a presence in key markets, OMV added.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Louise Heavens)

