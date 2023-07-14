News & Insights

OMV to enter talks with ADNOC to create $20 billion chemicals giant

Credit: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

July 14, 2023 — 10:24 am EDT

July 14 (Reuters) - Austria's OMV OMVV.VI said on Friday said it will enter negotiations with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) ADNOC.UL to potentially create a chemicals giant via the combination of two entities in which both companies own stakes.

The deal, if realised, would include a merger of petrochemicals group Borealis BESGR.UL -- which is owned by OMV and ADNOC in a 75:25 split -- and Borouge BOROUGE.AD, which is 54:36 owned by ADNOC and Borealis.

OMV said such a tie-up would result in both Borealis and Borouge becoming "equal partners under a jointly controlled, listed platform for potential growth acquisitions to create a global polyolefin company".

OMV said any transaction depended on a number of criteria, including the valuation of both businesses as well as the approval of the Austrian group's management and supervisory boards and antitrust authorities.

($1 = 0.8912 euros)

