OMV sees earnings drop in Q3 on energy, chemicals woes

VIENNA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - OMV OMVV.VI saw a stronger-than-forecast drop in its earnings during the third quarter of 2023, driven by a lower contributions from its energy and chemicals businesses, the Austrian gas and chemicals company said on Tuesday.

It reported a clean current cost of supplies (CCS) operating result of 1.33 billion euros ($1.41 billion) for the July-to-October period, down 62% year on year. CCS net income fell 64% to 431 million euros.

Analysts had forecast a CCS operating result of 1.49 billion euros and CCS net income of 657 million euros, according to a company-provided consensus.

OMV's chemicals division, intended as a growth engine for the company as it pivots away from polluting fossil fuels, slipped into the red in the third quarter.

The chemicals and materials division posted an operating loss before special items of 11.0 million euros, compared with a profit of 214 million euros the year before.

The energy division's operating profit shrank by 68% to 942 million euros.

($1 = 0.9438 euros)

