News & Insights

World Markets

OMV sees earnings drop in Q3 on energy, chemicals woes

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 31, 2023 — 02:23 am EDT

Written by Rachel More and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich for Reuters ->

Adds CCS net result, energy and chemicals divisions

VIENNA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - OMV OMVV.VI saw a stronger-than-forecast drop in its earnings during the third quarter of 2023, driven by a lower contributions from its energy and chemicals businesses, the Austrian gas and chemicals company said on Tuesday.

It reported a clean current cost of supplies (CCS) operating result of 1.33 billion euros ($1.41 billion) for the July-to-October period, down 62% year on year. CCS net income fell 64% to 431 million euros.

Analysts had forecast a CCS operating result of 1.49 billion euros and CCS net income of 657 million euros, according to a company-provided consensus.

OMV's chemicals division, intended as a growth engine for the company as it pivots away from polluting fossil fuels, slipped into the red in the third quarter.

The chemicals and materials division posted an operating loss before special items of 11.0 million euros, compared with a profit of 214 million euros the year before.

The energy division's operating profit shrank by 68% to 942 million euros.

($1 = 0.9438 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel More and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.