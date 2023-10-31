OMV sees earnings drop in Q3 on energy, chemicals woes

VIENNA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - OMV OMVV.VI saw a slightly stronger-than-forecast drop in its earnings during the third quarter of 2023, driven by a lower contributions from its energy and chemicals businesses, the Austrian gas and chemicals company said on Tuesday.

It reported a clean current cost of supplies (CCS) operating result of 1.33 billion euros ($1.41 billion) for the July-to-October period, down 62% year on year.

Analysts had forecast a result of 1.49 billion euros, according to a company-provided consensus.

($1 = 0.9438 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel More and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, Editing by Friederike Heine)

