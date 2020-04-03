World Markets

OMV raises 1.75 bln euros with bond issue to help fund Borealis deal

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

Austrian oil company OMV is issuing 1.75 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in bonds, mainly to help to fund its $4.7 billion purchase of a stake in plastics maker Borealis, it said on Friday.

VIENNA, April 3 (Reuters) - Austrian oil company OMV OMVV.VI is issuing 1.75 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in bonds, mainly to help to fund its $4.7 billion purchase of a stake in plastics maker Borealis, it said on Friday.

OMV struck a deal last month with Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala MUDEV.UL to buy 39% of the polymer producer, increasing its stake to 75%.

The Austrian company has previously said it plans to sell $2.3 billion of assets to help to fund the acquisition.

"The proceeds from the issue of the notes shall be used in particular for the financing of the acquisition of an additional 39% stake in Borealis AG," OMV said.

The issue of senior bonds announced on Friday involves three tranches, with 500 million euros of four-year bonds with a coupon of 1.5%, the same volume of eight-year bonds with a 2% coupon and 750 million euros of 12-year paper with a coupon of 2.375%.

($1 = 0.9237 euros)

(Reporting by Francois Murphy Editing by David Goodman )

((francois.murphy@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 531 12 254;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: The State of European Markets

Jill Malandrino was joined by Bjorn Sibbern, EVP, Head of European Market Services, Nasdaq, to discuss the state of the European markets.

2 days ago

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular