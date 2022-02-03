OMV Q4 core profit surges on high crude prices

Adds detail, outlook

BERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - OMV's OMVV.VI fourth-quarter core operating profit nearly quadrupled, the Austrian company said on Thursday, helped by surging oil and gas prices and its exploration in Russia.

OMV also said it has received a 455 million euro binding offer for the nitrogen business of its subsidiary Borealis from Switzerland-headquartered EuroChem, which aims to expand its global production and distribution capacities.

Clean current cost of supplies (CCS) earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), which exclude special items and inventory gains or losses, rose to 2.00 billion euros ($2.26 billion) in the three months through December, slightly missing analyst forecasts of 2.12 billion euros and compared to 524 million euros in 2020, OMV said.

OMV said its average realized natural gas price in the fourth quarter almost tripled compared to the previous year's quarter, due to increased demand and the uncertainty about the start of Nord Stream 2 and the political tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia is one of OMV's core regions, contributing largely to the company's exploration and production business. JP Morgan analysts estimate that OMV's average net asset value exposure to Russia is at around 9%.

The company forecasts the average Brent crude price this year to increase to $75 per barrel from $71 in 2021. The average

realized gas price is seen above 25 euros per megawatt hour after 16.5 euros per MWh last year.

($1 = 0.8850 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Shailesh Kuber)

