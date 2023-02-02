OMV posts 5% increase in core Q4 earnings, ups dividend

Adds detail, background

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Austrian energy group OMV OMVV.VI on Thursday missed expectations for its fourth-quarter core earnings as lower crude prices left their mark but proposed a 22% dividend increase for 2022 in line with its commitment to offer attractive payouts.

It posted clean current cost of supplies (CCS) earnings before interest and tax (Ebit), which exclude special items and inventory gains or losses, of 2.1 billion euros ($2.31 billion) for the October to December period.

That was 5% more than the same period last year but down 40% from the previous quarter. Analysts had expected CCS Ebit of 2.34 billion euros.

OMV said it would propose an ordinary dividend of 2.80 euros per share for 2022 in addition to a special dividend of 2.25 euros per share it had already announced.

OMV, which is transforming from a traditional oil and gas firm to a supplier of fuels, chemicals and materials, said production decreased by 106,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) to 385,000 boe/d, mainly due to the change in the consolidation method of its operations in Russia.

A strong focus on low-cost oil and gas fields in Russia had helped OMV get back on its feet financially in recent years.

Since March, Russian volumes have not been included in OMV's total production numbers.

($1 = 0.9076 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Paul Carrel)

