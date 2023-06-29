News & Insights

OMV Petrom to buy solar parks with 710 MW capacity

Credit: REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

June 29, 2023 — 04:52 am EDT

Written by Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

June 29 (Reuters) - Romania's OMV Petrom ROSNP.BX will buy several photovoltaic parks with total installed capacity of around 710 megawatts (MW) in its home market, part of its drive to boost renewable energy sources by the end of the decade, it said on Thursday.

The oil and gas group, majority-controlled by Austria's OMV OMVV.VI, is seeking to have at least 1 gigawatt (GW) of installed renewable capacity by 2030.

The new parks are being developed by Danish group Jantzen Renewables. The deal should be completed in the second quarter of 2024 once they reach the "ready-to-build" phase, OMV Petrom said.

The company said the parks were big enough to supply 280,000 households annually.

The projects have already been granted access to the national electricity transmission network, it added.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Mark Potter)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.