OMV Petrom to build 1 GW worth of renewable power projects by 2030

Credit: REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

November 07, 2023 — 05:36 am EST

Written by Luiza Ilie for Reuters ->

BUCHAREST, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom ROSNP.BX, majority-controlled by Austria's OMV OMVV.VI, plans to build renewable energy projects worth 1 GW by the end of the decade, Chief Executive Christina Verchere said on Tuesday.

The projects will focus on solar power, which has the benefit of European Union funding, she said.

They include a photovoltaic project of around 450 MW in cooperation with state-owned coal-fired power producer CE Oltenia and other projects worth some 700 MW purchased earlier this year.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Jason Hovet)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com ; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

