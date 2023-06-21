News & Insights

OMV Petrom greenlights offshore Black Sea gas project Neptun Deep

Credit: REUTERS/INQUAM PHOTOS

June 21, 2023 — 01:34 am EDT



BUCHAREST, June 21 (Reuters) - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom ROSNP.BX, majority-controlled by Austria's OMV OMVV.VI said on Wednesday it has made the final investment decision to develop long-awaited Black Sea deep water gas project Neptun Deep.

The company, which will develop the project jointly with state-owned gas producer Romgaz ANG.BX, said it expected first gas by 2027. It said it estimated the project will cost 4 billion euros, to be split jointly between the two companies, with the spending seen mostly in 2024-2026.

Neptun Deep is currently expected to hold recoverable volumes at around 100 bcm of gas.

