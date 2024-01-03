OMV Petrom acquires wind power stake, e-car charging business in Romania

BERLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Romanian energy group OMV Petrom announced on Wednesday that it would acquire a 50% stake in Electrocentrale Borzesti from RNV Infrastructure as part of investments in renewable energy in Romania.

Electrocentrale Borzesti holds around 1 gigawatt of capacity in renewable projects, mainly in wind power, OMV Petrom said, adding that these projects would be further developed and operated together with RNV Infrastructure.

OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria's OMV, also said it would fully acquire Renovatio Asset Management, the owner of Romania's leading electric vehicle charging network.

Under the partnership, OMV Petrom and Renovatio plan to invest around 1.3 billion euros ($1.42 billion) in renewable energy in Romania by 2027.

($1 = 0.9127 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel More; editing by Jason Neely)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.