OMV (OMVKY) Surges 6.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

OMV AG (OMVKY) shares rallied 6.4% in the last trading session to close at $12.19. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 5.1% loss over the past four weeks.

OMV’s shares surged on the final trading day, buoyed by a sharp rise in oil prices, which climbed nearly $3 per barrel. Natural gas prices also saw an uptick. The rally was part of a broader market upswing triggered by President Trump’s decision to suspend reciprocal tariff increases and implement a reduced 10% tariff rate for most countries over the next 90 days. This positions OMV to generate strong free cash flows in the near term.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -27.6%. Revenues are expected to be $9.1 billion, up 0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For OMV, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on OMVKY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

OMV is a member of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. One other stock in the same industry, Exxon Mobil (XOM), finished the last trading session 5% higher at $105.80. XOM has returned -7.7% over the past month.

Exxon's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -6.4% over the past month to $1.69. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -18%. Exxon currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

OMV AG (OMVKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.