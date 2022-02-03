OMV nearly quadruples Q4 core operating profit

BERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - OMV OMVV.VI nearly quadrupled its fourth-quarter core operating profit thanks to surging oil and gas prices, the Austrian company said on Thursday.

Clean current cost of supplies (CCS) earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), which exclude special items and inventory gains or losses, rose to 2.00 billion euros ($2.26 billion) in the three months through December, slightly missing analyst forecasts of 2.12 billion euros and compared to 524 million euros in 2020, the group said.

OMV also said it received a 455 million euro binding offer for the nitrogen business of its subsidiary Borealis from EuroChem, which aims to expand its global production and distribution capacities.

($1 = 0.8850 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.