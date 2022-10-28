OMV nearly doubles Q3 core profit on soaring oil and gas prices

BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Austrian energy group OMV OMVV.VI nearly doubled its core profit in the third quarter thanks to high oil and gas prices, beating analysts' expectations.

The group posted clean current cost of supplies (CCS) earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), which exclude special items and inventory gains or losses, of 3.52 billion euros ($3.51 billion) for the July-September period on Friday after 1.79 billion in last year's period. Analysts had expected CCS EBIT of 3.2 billion euros.

Its chemical and materials business posted a 66% decrease in its clean operating result due to less demand and lower margins.

Cash flow from operating activities excluding net working capital effects increased 44% to 2.9 billion euros in the period.

To let investors participate, OMV had said on Thursday that it would propose a special dividend of 2.25 euros per share for 2022. It would be distributed at the same time and in addition to its regular dividend that would be resolved in 2023.

OMV also announced on Thursday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to buy one LNG cargo from its long-time investor for the winter season 2023/2024. The company did not provide further detail.

($1 = 1.0019 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Rachel More)

