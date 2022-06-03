OMV launches extended probe into ex-CEO Seele's management decisions

Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

The supervisory board of Austria's OMV will not approve the 2021 actions of former chief executive Rainer Seele and launch an extended probe into his management decisions instead, chairman Mark Garrett said on Friday.

Under Seele, OMV largely focussed on low-cost oil and gas fields in Russia to help the group get back on its feet financially. In hindsight, the Russia investments were a mistake, Garrett said.

Seele's successor, Alfred Stern, who took over in September, said on Friday that the risk of the Russia business had been underestimated.

