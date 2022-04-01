OMV has made initial contact with Russia's Gazprom on rouble payment

BERLIN, April 1 (Reuters) - Austria's OMV OMVV.VI has made initial contact with Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM regarding paying for gas in roubles as demanded by Russia, a spokesperson said on Friday.

The company is waiting for written information, added the spokesperson.

