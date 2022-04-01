OMV has made initial contact with Russia's Gazprom on rouble payment

Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

Austria's OMV has made initial contact with Russia's Gazprom regarding paying for gas in roubles as demanded by Russia, a spokesperson said on Friday.

The company is waiting for written information, added the spokesperson.

