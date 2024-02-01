News & Insights

OMV earnings fall in Q4 as commodity prices ease

February 01, 2024 — 01:24 am EST

Written by Tristan Veyet and Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

adds context in paragraph 3, last year results in paragraph 4, dividend proposal in paragraph 5

Feb 1 (Reuters) - OMV'sOMVV.VI earnings fell in the fourth quarter as expected, as commodity prices fell from previously high levels, the Austrian energy group said on Thursday.

The group posted a quarterly clean CCS operating result of 1.43 billion euros ($1.54 billion), down 32% year on year, versus 1.34 billion euros expected in a company-compiled consensus.

Petrochemical companies saw their margins fall last year as energy prices stabilized from the heights reached in 2022, which was marked by the outbreak of the war in Ukraine and a post-pandemic demand boom.

The Austrian firm, which is partly state-owned,postedcore earnings of 2.1 billion euros in the fourth quarter of 2022.

On Wednesday, OMV's executive board proposed a dividendof 5.05 euros per share for 2023, at the same level of the company's record-breaking 2022.

($1 = 0.9258 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Andrey Sychev in Gdansk, Editing by Rachel More)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.